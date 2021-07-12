Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $28.16. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

