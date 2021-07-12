Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $221.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

