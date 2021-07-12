Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.95 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,473. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

