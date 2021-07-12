Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Zoetis by 87.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,658. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.62 and a 52-week high of $198.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

