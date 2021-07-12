Mark J. Pincus Sells 700,095 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 700,095 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,259,985.15.
Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 11,512,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,103,438. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.
Zynga Company Profile
