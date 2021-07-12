Mark J. Pincus Sells 700,095 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 700,095 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,259,985.15.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 11,512,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,103,438. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

