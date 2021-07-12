Marco Fregenal Sells 12,542 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $400,967.74.

Shares of FTHM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares.

Get Fathom alerts:

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.