Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

MPC stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

