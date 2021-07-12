Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$23.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.99. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$46.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

