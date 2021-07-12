Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,283,000 after buying an additional 112,710 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $238.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.