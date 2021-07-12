Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 20,157 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 579.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,972,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $130.70 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $131.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.87.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.