Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.64 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $468.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

