Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.14 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.