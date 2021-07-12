Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 12,167 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

