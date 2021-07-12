Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is 683 Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $45,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 534,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.