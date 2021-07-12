Madison Avenue Partners LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. A-Mark Precious Metals comprises approximately 2.8% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.44. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,997. The company has a market cap of $517.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.