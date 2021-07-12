MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

