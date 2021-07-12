Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 809,039 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 809,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

