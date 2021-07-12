Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a C$12.00 price target (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

