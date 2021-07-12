Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE:LL opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $586.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

