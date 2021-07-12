Logiq, Inc. (NYSE:LGIQ) President Brent Suen Purchases 42,500 Shares

Logiq, Inc. (NYSE:LGIQ) President Brent Suen purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00.

NYSE:LGIQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. 44,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,330. Logiq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

