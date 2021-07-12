Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,850,000.00 in Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) major shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 618,426 shares of the stock traded hands.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

