Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,850,000.00 in Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) major shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 618,426 shares of the stock traded hands.
Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.