LINKA Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $372,775.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.00923698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00093545 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

