Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) CEO Sells $1,291,500.00 in Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,380 shares.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

