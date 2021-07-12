Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,403. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

