Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LMST) Director Buys $121,968.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman acquired 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.

LMST traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.60. 6,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,190. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

