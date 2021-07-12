Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LMST) Director Buys $121,968.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman acquired 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.
LMST traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.60. 6,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,190. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.