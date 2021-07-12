Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 108,452 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,393,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $32,352,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

