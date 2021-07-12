LHT (LHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $137,196.56 and $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006498 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

