Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 676,308 shares of company stock worth $19,343,852. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,156 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

