Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,282 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,918 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $225,965.28.

Shares of NYSE LEGH traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,614. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

