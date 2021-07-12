Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.51 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

