Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

NYSE:SAP opened at $148.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.