Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,332 shares of company stock worth $47,118,758. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $183.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.64. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

