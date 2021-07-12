Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEI opened at $48.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.69. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

