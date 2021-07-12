Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,164. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $123.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

