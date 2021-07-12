Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 337 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

