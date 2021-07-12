Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

