Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lantronix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

