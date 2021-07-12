Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

