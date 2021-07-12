Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,031,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,815 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.97% of Lamar Advertising worth $660,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $108.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

