Kyle Stevenson Sells 10,000 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$29,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,540,319.

Shares of Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.47 on Monday, hitting C$3.34. 137,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,810. The stock has a market cap of C$326.69 million and a PE ratio of -28.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.90. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

