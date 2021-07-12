KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $14.00 or 0.00040910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 82.6% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $28.49 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00883194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

