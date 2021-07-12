K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.50 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.74 ($11.46).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €12.41 ($14.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

