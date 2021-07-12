Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,071 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,769 shares of company stock worth $3,964,765 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.