Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

