Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knowles were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

