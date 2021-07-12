Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $135.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

