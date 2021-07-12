Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

TSE:KEY opened at C$33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.81. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

