Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €783.09 ($921.28).

EPA:KER opened at €731.20 ($860.24) on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €728.90.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

