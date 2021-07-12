Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “GBX 165” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.47. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £33.09 billion and a PE ratio of 395.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

