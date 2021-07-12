Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGNOF opened at $155.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.24. Trigano has a 52 week low of $125.51 and a 52 week high of $155.24.

About Trigano

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

